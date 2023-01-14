We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) closed at $101.61, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, down 18.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, down 12.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.53 per share and revenue of $5.02 billion, which would represent changes of -15.21% and -8.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.95% lower. Skyworks Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Skyworks Solutions's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.62.
Also, we should mention that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.