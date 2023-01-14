We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.99, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 6.11% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $166.11 million, up 12.53% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Stag Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Stag Industrial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.15, so we one might conclude that Stag Industrial is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.