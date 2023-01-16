Should iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (
IVE Quick Quote IVE - Free Report) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $25.92 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.99%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 20.30% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (
MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) accounts for about 4.83% of total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B ( BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B - Free Report) and Amazon Com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 21.76% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IVE seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market. It is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
The ETF has added roughly 5.75% so far this year and is down about -1.46% in the last one year (as of 01/16/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $128.52 and $158.52.
The ETF has a beta of 0.94 and standard deviation of 24.34% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 411 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares S&P 500 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IVE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $55.60 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $100.80 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
