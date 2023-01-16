Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 18, after the closing bell.
What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 18, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. KMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice, met once and missed the same once in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 2.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 31 cents has witnessed one upward revision over the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests a 14.8% improvement from the prior-year reported number.
The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $5.1 billion indicates a 15.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Consider
Being a leading North American midstream energy player, Kinder Morgan has the continent's largest natural gas transportation network. Its natural gas pipeline assets, spread across roughly 71,000 miles, are responsible for transporting approximately 40% of natural gas produced in the United States.
Being a transporter of 1.7 million barrels per day (MMB/D) of refined products through its pipeline network spreading across 6,800 miles, Kinder Morgan is the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America. It also has an operating interest in 141 terminals.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMI’s adjusted segment earnings before depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, including the amortization of the excess cost of equity investments from Natural Gas Pipelines, is pegged at $1,253 million, suggesting an improvement from $1,213 million in the prior-year reported quarter.
Thus, the company is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets in the fourth quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Kinder Morgan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: KMI’s Earnings ESP is +8.80%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:
Schlumberger Limited (SLB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player.
Schlumberger is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Jan 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLB’s earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 68.3% from the prior-year reported figure.
BP plc (BP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
BP is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, suggesting a significant increase from the prior-year reported figure.
Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Halliburton is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAL’s earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, suggesting a massive increase from the prior-year reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.