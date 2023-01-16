We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.1% higher at $11.08. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 38.6% gain over the past four weeks.
YPF Sociedad Anonima’s shares rallied on the last trading day. The bullishness could be attributed to the sustained high oil and gas prices which makes it well positioned to generate record-breaking free cash flows this year. This is because YPF Sociedad Anonima has a strong presence in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale play, a formation that rivals the U.S. Permian Basin.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.87 billion, up 34.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For YPF Sociedad Anonima, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on YPF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
YPF Sociedad Anonima belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chevron (CVX - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $177.56. Over the past month, CVX has returned 3.5%.
For Chevron
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6.5% over the past month to $4.27. This represents a change of +66.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Chevron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).