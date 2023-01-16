We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
International Seaways is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, INSW has moved about 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -11.5%. As we can see, International Seaways is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Tsakos Energy (TNP - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.8%.
For Tsakos Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 222.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, International Seaways is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28% so far this year, so INSW is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Tsakos Energy is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track International Seaways and Tsakos Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.