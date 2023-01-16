We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Deutsche Telekom AG is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY's full-year earnings has moved 17.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DTEGY has returned about 10.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of -0.4%. As we can see, Deutsche Telekom AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 4.8% year-to-date.
In TransAlta's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 37.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Deutsche Telekom AG is a member of the Diversified Communication Services industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.7% so far this year, so DTEGY is performing better in this area.
TransAlta, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 59-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +0.2% so far this year.
Deutsche Telekom AG and TransAlta could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.