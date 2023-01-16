We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Acer Therapeutics (ACER) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. is one of 1181 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACER's full-year earnings has moved 42.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ACER has gained about 19.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 15.7% on average. As we can see, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX - Free Report) . The stock is up 3.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Syndax Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Acer Therapeutics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 220 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 24.4% this year, meaning that ACER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 559-stock industry is currently ranked #61. The industry has moved -17.6% year to date.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.