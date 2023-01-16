We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canadian Pacific (CP) Announces Tentative Deal With Unifor
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into a tentative collective deal with Unifor on a new contract for mechanical employees in Canada.
Further details of the tentative collective deal will not be available until the final approval. The earlier collective agreement expired on Dec 31, 2022.
Unifor represents nearly 1,200 of Canadian Pacific’s mechanical employees who are engaged in maintaining rail cars and locomotives.
Keith Creel, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific, stated, "We thank Unifor for working collaboratively with us throughout this process.” He further added, "CP is proud to have reached another tentative collective agreement with a valued union partner. This tentative agreement is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and commitment of both sides."
Shares of Canadian Pacific have gained 10.8% over the past six months, outperforming the 7.9% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
