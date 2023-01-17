We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MamaMancini's Holdings (MMMB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. is one of 198 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMMB's full-year earnings has moved 250% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, MMMB has gained about 6.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -1.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.5%.
For Philip Morris, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that MMMB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Philip Morris falls under the Tobacco industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #165. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. and Philip Morris as they could maintain their solid performance.