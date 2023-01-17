We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX - Free Report) closed at $9.87, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NexTier Oilfield Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 475%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $871.2 million, up 70.91% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% lower within the past month. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.1, so we one might conclude that NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.