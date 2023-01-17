We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
First Solar (FSLR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) closed at $177.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 14.94% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 113.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $997.36 million, up 9.92% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.49% lower within the past month. First Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, First Solar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.63, so we one might conclude that First Solar is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, FSLR's PEG ratio is currently 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.