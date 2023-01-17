We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) closed at $52.40, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 4.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.54, up 3318.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.76 billion, up 38.01% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.44% lower within the past month. HF Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.39.
We can also see that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.