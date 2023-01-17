We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed at $10.04, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.36% higher. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.5.
Investors should also note that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.45 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.