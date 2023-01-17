We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) closed at $114.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 23.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 0.28% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Generac Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.46, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
We can also see that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.