Image: Bigstock
Deutsche Bank (DB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) closed at $12.91, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the bank had gained 21.01% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Bank as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 42.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.84 billion, up 1.36% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Bank. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.91% higher. Deutsche Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Deutsche Bank is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.02, so we one might conclude that Deutsche Bank is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, DB's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.