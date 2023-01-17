We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
V.F. (VFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC - Free Report) closed at $30.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 19.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 11.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.
V.F. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 25.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.48 billion, down 3.94% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion, which would represent changes of -33.96% and -2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, V.F. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.79, which means V.F. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that VFC has a PEG ratio of 4.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.