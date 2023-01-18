Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (
IYE Quick Quote IYE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $2.07 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. IYE seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Energy RIC 22.5/45 Capped Gross Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.28%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 96.60% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 21.94% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) and Conocophillips ( COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 66.86% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 2.77% so far this year and was up about 43.24% in the last one year (as of 01/18/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $33.15 and $50.50.
The ETF has a beta of 1.38 and standard deviation of 43.55% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 45 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Energy ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.88 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $41.84 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
