Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) provides banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) manufactures MFDs, copying machines, printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN - Free Report) provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - free report >>

Canon, Inc. (CAJ) - free report >>

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) - free report >>

Published in

finance