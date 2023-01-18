We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors that might have shaped the company’s December-quarter performance.
Given supply-chain woes and the inflationary pressure, freight demand has slowed down. Therefore, we expect the trucking company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been dented by lower freight revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for freight revenues indicates a 4.1% decline from third-quarter 2022 actuals.
Due to lower freight revenues, total revenues for CVLG’s truckload operations are likely to have been hit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for truckload revenues (combined truckload) indicates a 23.2% decline from third-quarter 2022 actuals.
However, fuel surcharge revenues are likely to have been high due to increased fuel price. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fuel surcharge revenues indicates a 45% increase from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
What Does the Zacks Model Say?
The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Covenant Logistics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Covenant Logistics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Covenant Logistics carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.
