Has Alkami Technology (ALKT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alkami Technology (ALKT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alkami Technology is one of 653 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alkami Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALKT's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ALKT has returned 2.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 31.5% on average. This shows that Alkami Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10%.
Over the past three months, Bel Fuse's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Alkami Technology belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 150 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 57.6% so far this year, so ALKT is performing better in this area.
Bel Fuse, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved -33.4% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alkami Technology and Bel Fuse as they could maintain their solid performance.