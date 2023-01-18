We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $209.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 12.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 103.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.43 billion, up 31.32% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.63% lower. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boeing has a Forward P/E ratio of 83.77 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.
It is also worth noting that BA currently has a PEG ratio of 20.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.