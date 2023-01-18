We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barings BDC (BBDC) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
Barings BDC (BBDC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.83, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had gained 9.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
Barings BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.47 million, up 70.65% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Barings BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Barings BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Barings BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.02, so we one might conclude that Barings BDC is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.