Linde (LIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed at $324.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 0.33% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
Linde will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. On that day, Linde is projected to report earnings of $2.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.03 billion, down 3.19% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Linde is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.
It is also worth noting that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LIN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.