Is Immunocore (IMCR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 1180 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMCR's full-year earnings has moved 58.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that IMCR has returned about 5.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.2%. As we can see, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.7%.
Over the past three months, Allogene Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 559 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.4% so far this year, so IMCR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Allogene Therapeutics is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR and Allogene Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.