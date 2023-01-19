Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, JHG's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of JHG have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.6%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that JHG could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider JHG's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 2 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Moving Average Chart for JHG

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on JHG for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines