Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, JHG's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
Shares of JHG have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.6%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that JHG could be poised for a breakout.
Once investors consider JHG's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 2 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on JHG for more gains in the near future.