Image: Bigstock
Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed at $44.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 12.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Pfizer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, down 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.14 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Pfizer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.
We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.