Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed at $21.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 5.79% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.41 million, down 45.7% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.62% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.16.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.