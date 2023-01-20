We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed at $111.80, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 3.12% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. On that day, Abbott is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.48 billion, down 17.36% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. Abbott currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abbott has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.42 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.45.
Investors should also note that ABT has a PEG ratio of 4.99 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
