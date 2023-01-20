We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed at $12.47, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 39.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 9.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.18%.
Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.16 billion, up 250.29% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.33% higher. Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Warner Bros. Discovery's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.6.
Meanwhile, WBD's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.