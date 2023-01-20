We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DHT Holdings (DHT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DHT Holdings (DHT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.55, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had lost 4.74% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DHT Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DHT Holdings to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 780%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $120.7 million, up 145.33% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.25% higher within the past month. DHT Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, DHT Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.16.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.