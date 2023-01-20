We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER - Free Report) closed at $2.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 36.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.18%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Acer Therapeutics Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.81%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.