Jackson Financial (JXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) closed at $38.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 8.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Jackson Financial is projected to report earnings of $5.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, down 3.02% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Jackson Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Jackson Financial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.39.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.