Mesa Labs (MLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Mesa Labs (MLAB - Free Report) closed at $193.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the quality control instruments and disposable products maker had gained 16.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.18%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mesa Labs as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Mesa Labs to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.72 million, up 5.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $228.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +28.87% and +23.75%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mesa Labs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Mesa Labs is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Mesa Labs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.65.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.