Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed at $252.50, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, down 3.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.66 billion, up 6.88% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.65.
We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
