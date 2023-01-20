Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) manufactures MFDs, copying machines, printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 60 days.

First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canon, Inc. (CAJ) - free report >>

First Republic Bank (FRC) - free report >>

AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>

Published in

finance