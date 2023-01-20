Will Segmental Sales Boost Teledyne's (TDY) Q4 Earnings?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( TDY Quick Quote TDY - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 25 before market open.
Teledyne has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.67%, on average. Its sales across all the business segments may continue to grow, benefiting the overall revenue performance of the company in the fourth quarter. However, inflation and supply-chain issues may have dented the bottom line.
Digital Imaging Boasts Strong Revenue Growth
The higher sales of industrial and scientific sensors and cameras, X-ray products and commercial infrared imaging solutions are expected to have aided the top line of the Digital Imaging segment in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $814 million, indicating an improvement of 0.5% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.
Instrumentation Segment – a Contributor to Revenues
The Instrumentation business segment’s revenue performance is likely to have continued to grow in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The higher sales of test and measurement instrumentation, marine instrumentation and environmental instrumentation are likely to have benefited the top line of this segment in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Instrumentation segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $318 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.3%.
Aerospace & Defense Electronics’ Revenues May Continue to Rise
The higher sales of defense and aerospace electronics products are expected to have contributed to the segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace and Defense Electronics’ revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $172 million, indicating growth of 5.5% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.
Engineered Systems’ Revenues May Continue to Grow
The higher sales of energy systems and engineered products are likely to have benefited Engineered Systems’ revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engineered Systems’ revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $104 million, suggesting growth of 3% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.
Other Factors to Consider
The strong revenue performance across all its segments makes us optimistic about Teledyne’s overall revenues in the fourth quarter. This, along with strong demand and strength in orders, may have bolstered the bottom line of the company.
However, inflation and supply-chain constraints are likely to have negatively impacted TDY’s soon-to-be-reported quarterly earnings.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion, suggesting growth of 2.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for
fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.52 per share, indicating a 0.9% decline from the prior-year reported figure. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.
Teledyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our
Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks to Consider
Here are three defense players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:
Spirit Aerosystems ( SPR Quick Quote SPR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +93.75% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Spirit Aerosystems has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 17.99%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPR’s fourth-quarter earnings indicates an improvement of 42.9% from the prior-year reported figure.
CurtissWright ( CW Quick Quote CW - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #2. CurtissWright delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.67%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $751.6 million and $2.91 per share, respectively.
Leidos ( LDOS Quick Quote LDOS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank #3. LDOS delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.01%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $3.61 billion, suggesting a growth rate of 3.4% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ fourth-quarter earnings implies an improvement of 3.2% from the prior-year reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Will Segmental Sales Boost Teledyne's (TDY) Q4 Earnings?
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 25 before market open.
Teledyne has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.67%, on average. Its sales across all the business segments may continue to grow, benefiting the overall revenue performance of the company in the fourth quarter. However, inflation and supply-chain issues may have dented the bottom line.
Digital Imaging Boasts Strong Revenue Growth
The higher sales of industrial and scientific sensors and cameras, X-ray products and commercial infrared imaging solutions are expected to have aided the top line of the Digital Imaging segment in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $814 million, indicating an improvement of 0.5% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.
Instrumentation Segment – a Contributor to Revenues
The Instrumentation business segment’s revenue performance is likely to have continued to grow in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The higher sales of test and measurement instrumentation, marine instrumentation and environmental instrumentation are likely to have benefited the top line of this segment in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Instrumentation segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $318 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.3%.
Aerospace & Defense Electronics’ Revenues May Continue to Rise
The higher sales of defense and aerospace electronics products are expected to have contributed to the segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace and Defense Electronics’ revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $172 million, indicating growth of 5.5% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.
Engineered Systems’ Revenues May Continue to Grow
The higher sales of energy systems and engineered products are likely to have benefited Engineered Systems’ revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engineered Systems’ revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $104 million, suggesting growth of 3% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote
Other Factors to Consider
The strong revenue performance across all its segments makes us optimistic about Teledyne’s overall revenues in the fourth quarter. This, along with strong demand and strength in orders, may have bolstered the bottom line of the company.
However, inflation and supply-chain constraints are likely to have negatively impacted TDY’s soon-to-be-reported quarterly earnings.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion, suggesting growth of 2.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.52 per share, indicating a 0.9% decline from the prior-year reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.
Teledyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are three defense players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:
Spirit Aerosystems (SPR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +93.75% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Spirit Aerosystems has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 17.99%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPR’s fourth-quarter earnings indicates an improvement of 42.9% from the prior-year reported figure.
CurtissWright (CW - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #2. CurtissWright delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.67%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $751.6 million and $2.91 per share, respectively.
Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank #3. LDOS delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.01%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $3.61 billion, suggesting a growth rate of 3.4% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ fourth-quarter earnings implies an improvement of 3.2% from the prior-year reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.