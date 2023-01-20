Back to top

Alibaba (BABA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BABA's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Over the past four weeks, BABA has gained 32.5%. The company currently sits at a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BABA's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for BABA

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on BABA for more gains in the near future.


