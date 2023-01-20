We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PCRFY vs. SONY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Audio Video Production stocks are likely familiar with Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY - Free Report) and Sony (SONY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Panasonic Corp. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sony has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PCRFY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SONY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
PCRFY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.39, while SONY has a forward P/E of 16.69. We also note that PCRFY has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SONY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.90.
Another notable valuation metric for PCRFY is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SONY has a P/B of 2.17.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PCRFY's Value grade of A and SONY's Value grade of C.
PCRFY sticks out from SONY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PCRFY is the better option right now.