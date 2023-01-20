We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BDORY vs. UOVEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) and United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOVEY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, both Banco Do Brasil SA and United Overseas Bank Ltd. are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
BDORY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.49, while UOVEY has a forward P/E of 8.83. We also note that BDORY has a PEG ratio of 0.20. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. UOVEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52.
Another notable valuation metric for BDORY is its P/B ratio of 0.69. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, UOVEY has a P/B of 1.20.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BDORY's Value grade of A and UOVEY's Value grade of C.
Both BDORY and UOVEY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BDORY is the superior value option right now.