Stellantis (STLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.20, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 9.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Stellantis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $182.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5% and +3.23%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.13% higher. Stellantis is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Stellantis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.75.
Meanwhile, STLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.