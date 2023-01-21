We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.11, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.54 million, up 107.21% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Armour Residential REIT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.76, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
