We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.05, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had gained 25.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Southern Copper will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.48 billion, down 12.19% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Southern Copper is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Southern Copper currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.2, which means Southern Copper is trading at a premium to the group.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.