Equinor (EQNR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) closed at $31.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 15.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 19.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.47 billion, up 113.05% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.37% lower within the past month. Equinor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Equinor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.3, so we one might conclude that Equinor is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
