We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $33.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 13.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $765.84 million, up 99.88% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.9.
It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VICI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.