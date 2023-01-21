We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chesapeake Energy (CHK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $90.88, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.17% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chesapeake Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Chesapeake Energy is projected to report earnings of $3.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.57 billion, down 49.21% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.34% lower within the past month. Chesapeake Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Chesapeake Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.23, so we one might conclude that Chesapeake Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.