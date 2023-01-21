We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $256.77, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.21% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.66 billion, up 6.73% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.64, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 3.97 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.