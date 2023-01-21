We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FedEx (FDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX - Free Report) closed at $186.88, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FedEx is projected to report earnings of $2.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.69 billion, down 4.03% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.60 per share and revenue of $91.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.01% and -1.7%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note FedEx's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.55, so we one might conclude that FedEx is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It is also worth noting that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.