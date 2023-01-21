We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) closed at $64.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum had lost 4.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Mondelez as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Mondelez to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.33 billion, up 8.78% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mondelez. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Mondelez is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Mondelez's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.34, which means Mondelez is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that MDLZ has a PEG ratio of 3.04 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.81 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
