2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on All-Cap Value & Quality Dividend

In the last trading session, Wall Street was upbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) gained 1.9%, (DIA - Free Report) advanced about 1% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 2.7% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(IUSV - Free Report) : Volume 3.45 Times Average

This all-cap value ETF was under the microscope as about 3.05 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 882,250 shares and came as IUSV gained more than 1.7% in the last trading session. IUSV is up 5.2% in a month’s time.

(QDF - Free Report) : Volume 3.53 Times Average

This quality dividend ETF was in the spotlight as around 255,572 shares moved hands compared with an average of 72,490 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as QDF gained 1.5% in the last session. TIP has gained 3.3% over the past month.


